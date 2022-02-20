B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTO. TD Securities cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

BTO traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,924. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,415.20.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

