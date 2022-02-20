BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

