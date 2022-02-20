Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,315 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBW stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,520 shares of company stock worth $2,132,730 in the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

