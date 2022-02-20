Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 6,593 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

