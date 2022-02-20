Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 94,049 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,049 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of AMRC opened at $53.59 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

