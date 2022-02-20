Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $486,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,654,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

