Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post sales of $79.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $81.00 million. Banc of California posted sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $329.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 172.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

