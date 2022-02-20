Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.23

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.23 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 1861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,828 shares of company stock worth $129,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,310,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

