Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 39.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $221,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

