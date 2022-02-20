Bank of America Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $75.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 875.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412,971 shares of company stock worth $528,505,040 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

