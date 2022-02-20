Bank of America Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANUY. HSBC cut shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

