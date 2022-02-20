Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

