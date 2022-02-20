Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

BMO stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

