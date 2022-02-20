Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

