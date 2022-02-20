Barclays Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.45 ($8.46).

Commerzbank stock opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €9.12 ($10.36). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

