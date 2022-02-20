Barclays Cuts Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target to SEK 55.35

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a SEK 51 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

