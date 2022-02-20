Barclays PLC Buys 2,816 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.18. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

PRTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Priority Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

