Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 499 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $726,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

