Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $11,903,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

