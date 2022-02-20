Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.23

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.50. Barloworld shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Barloworld alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.