Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.23

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.50. Barloworld shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.
About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.
