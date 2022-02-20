Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 7,921 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

