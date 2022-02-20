Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

MELI opened at $937.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,452.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $936.01 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

