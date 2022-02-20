Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $569.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.85 and its 200 day moving average is $619.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.