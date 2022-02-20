Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.02 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

