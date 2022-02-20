Beyond Finance (BYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.10 or 0.06806143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.73 or 0.99356033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

