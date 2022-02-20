Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.48

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.48 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 52017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.