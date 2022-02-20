BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BTAI opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $470.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,359,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

