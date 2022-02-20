BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.
BTAI opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $470.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $60.36.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
