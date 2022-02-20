BlackRock Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth $256,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $162,773. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.18 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a P/E ratio of 108.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

