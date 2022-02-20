BlackRock Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

