BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,241,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $3,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $513,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VATE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78. Innovate Corp has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

