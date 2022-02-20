BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,241,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $3,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $513,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:VATE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78. Innovate Corp has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovate (VATE)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.