Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $270,207.12 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

