Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,082,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

