BMO Capital Markets Raises Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target to C$13.00

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $9.57 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

