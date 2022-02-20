BMO Capital Markets Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $42.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Sunrun stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $72.18.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $44,590,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

