Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $82.56 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

