Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

