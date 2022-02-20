Bottos (BTO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34,257.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $377,021.31 and $34,257.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00106401 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

