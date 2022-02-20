Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $126.73 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

