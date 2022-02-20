BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

