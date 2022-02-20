Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

CHUY stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 330,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,165. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $620.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.