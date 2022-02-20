Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $77.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $81.76 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $59.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $308.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.49 billion to $314.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $299.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.13 billion to $324.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. 23,378,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,414,650. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

