Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.99. 1,247,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,345. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

