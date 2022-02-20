Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.99. 1,247,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,345. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.