Brokerages Expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.16. Barclays reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barclays.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,928. Barclays has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

