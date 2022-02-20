Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $20.95 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

