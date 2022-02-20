Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

