Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post $93.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.23 million to $95.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $78.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $356.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.