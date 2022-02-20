Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

IMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 80,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.