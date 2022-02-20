Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,428. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

