Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. MacroGenics has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MacroGenics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

