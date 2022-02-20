Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

